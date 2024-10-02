Join Paper Daisy Events as a piece of Brighton & Hove history comes alive again!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s full steam ahead as an iconic piece of Brighton & Hove’s history comes alive again. After being closed for nearly 20 years, the British Engineerium, which was once responsible for supplying water to Brighton & Hove, has re-opened its doors. Paper Daisy’s Winter Makers Fair will be the first public event held there since becoming a Lifestyle & Wellbeing Centre run by The Happy Campus.

The beautifully restored 19th Century Heritage Victorian Pumping Station is steeped in engineering history. You will have the opportunity to take a stroll around the museum to see all its mechanical antiquities held within the Boiler Room and Engine Rooms during your visit to The Winter Makers Fair, for a perfect day combining local community, art & history.

The High Victorian Gothic buildings are a prominent landmark in Hove, with their towering 95-foot chimney. The industrial architecture of the large exhibition hall and mezzanine gallery floor, which was the former Coal Storage Shed, is the perfect backdrop to complement the Winter Makers Fair.

Featuring 85 talented exhibitors each day, attendees can expect to discover high quality, unique and original artists, makers & designers with an array of diverse, contemporary and traditional products set in a festive atmosphere. The Winter Makers Fair promises to be an exciting opportunity to connect with local independent businesses, meet the makers and learn about their craft.

Inside the impressive Coal Storage Shed where Paper Daisy's Makers Fair will be held this November

In addition, there will be a specialist small batch food & drink area located on the mezzanine floor, ideal for picking up a variety of seasonal & specialty gourmet gifts.

Visitors will also find pop-up Italian street food, licensed bar, freshly brewed coffees & home baked sweet & savoury treats - all supplied by local businesses, where a break can be taken from all the shopping and exploring.

“We are so excited to breathe new life into this historical space and provide a platform for local makers, artists and small businesses to showcase their talents. This event is not just about shopping; it’s a celebration of creativity, community, and history,” says Bryony Reynolds, Event Organiser.

So Join Paper Daisy on Saturday 23rd November + Sunday 24th November @ The British Engineerium. Open 10:30AM - 4:30PM both days. Free entry.

This event kicks of Paper Daisy’s busy Winter/Christmas schedule for hosting events across the local area from Saltdean to Shoreham. Each event offering different exhibitors and attractions. For further information, please visit paperdaisyevents.co.uk