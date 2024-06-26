Join Red for an unforgettable sky dining concert above Brighton beach in just four weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience just four weeks from today when Red, the sensational singer-songwriter who is taking social media by storm with 1.2 million followers and 20 million views on one video alone, ascends to new heights by performing 450ft above the iconic shores of Brighton Beach. This exclusive event will see Red entertain guests during a unique Sky Dining experience at Brighton i360.

As the pod ascends to a breathtaking height of 450ft, guests will enjoy an exclusive 'Evening with Red' experience, promising an unforgettable night filled with mesmerizing music, tasty food, and spectacular views.

“The Brighton i360 pod has always caught my eye,” says Red, when asked about the evening event. “It's an incredible feature in the skyline. So, participating in this event feels like a long-awaited opportunity for me. I have a deep affection for Brighton. It's truly one of my favourite places. The pier's ambiance reminds me of fun holidays in Santa Monica; it exudes a blend of sophistication and British charm. And let's not forget the fish and chips - nothing quite compares!"

Despite her fear of heights, Red is determined to deliver an unforgettable experience for her fans. “I do have a slight fear of heights, but I am excited to perform as the glass pod moves into the sky and the phenomenal view unfolds around me. It’s incredibly iconic! I also love the fact that I’ll be walking around the guests and able to interact personally with new people and potentially some fans – what an experience that will be!”

Red to perform at Brighton i360

From soulful ballads to infectious dance beats, Red's performance will cater to every mood, ensuring a night to remember for all in attendance.

“As the evening unfolds, guests can expect a curated mix of my most beloved covers and TikTok sensations, as well as some original music too,” she says. “I will very much be reading the room with this performance, basing my song selection on reactions to certain tracks. I will likely start off with some relaxing music, and then as the drinks start flowing and the vibes increase, I can move on to tracks such as Whitney’s ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody,’ and hopefully by the end of the night we will finish with some ‘Free from Desire’ vibes. It will certainly be a night to remember.”