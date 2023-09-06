Join the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust at the historic Findon Sheep Fair
This year, the fair promises a day of family fun. The Harris Brothers Traditional Fair returns with a special treat – the long awaited dodgems. Get ready for an exciting ride down memory lane!
The fair offers a wide range of attractions for all ages. From delightful pony rides for the little ones to mesmerising birds of prey displays, there’s something for everyone. Meet the charming camels during demonstrations throughout the day and join in the traditional Morris dancing festivities.
Find a wide range of handmade items at the craft stalls and enjoy the craft demonstrations throughout the day. Foodies will relish the opportunity to savour delicious local cuisine and discover the finest regional produce. The fair also includes classic entertainment like Punch and Judy shows and a Farmyard Circus that promises to entertain the audience
At the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust gazebo, you'll have the opportunity to meet some of our retired greyhounds. These gentle and loving hounds are ambassadors for our cause, showcasing the joys of greyhound companionship. Learn about our mission to provide retired greyhounds with loving forever homes. Here you can find our new baseball caps and delightful Christmas cards for sale. By making a purchase, you'll be contributing to our mission of helping retired greyhounds find happiness in their retirement.
We invite you to come along on Saturday, September 9, and experience the magic of this historic event. See you there!https://findonsheepfair.co.uk/