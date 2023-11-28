BREAKING

Join us and be part of a major new research project about mental health support across West Sussex

West Sussex Public Health have teamed up with Capital Project Trust and Changing Futures to invite you to share your views and experiences of adult mental health services.
By Ali GoldsContributor
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

You will be contributing to one of the most important projects of our time - a Mental Health Needs Assessment - helping to shape the priority areas that should be looked at.

We want to understand the mental health needs of our population. It’s vital we hear your experiences of services - where they are working, where they aren’t and where the gaps exist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will help our health and care services to plan and improve mental health care and support for our population across West Sussex.

Most Popular
Let's Talk About Mental HealthLet's Talk About Mental Health
Let's Talk About Mental Health
  • Monday 11 December 2023 10am – 3pm – an in-person event at Field Place, Worthing including refreshments and lunch. You’ll also receive a payment of £25 for taking part and we’ll cover your travel expenses.

Please join us and sign up - register HERE