Join us and be part of a major new research project about mental health support across West Sussex

West Sussex Public Health have teamed up with Capital Project Trust and Changing Futures to invite you to share your views and experiences of adult mental health services.

You will be contributing to one of the most important projects of our time - a Mental Health Needs Assessment - helping to shape the priority areas that should be looked at.

We want to understand the mental health needs of our population. It’s vital we hear your experiences of services - where they are working, where they aren’t and where the gaps exist.

This will help our health and care services to plan and improve mental health care and support for our population across West Sussex.

Let's Talk About Mental Health

Monday 11 December 2023 10am – 3pm – an in-person event at Field Place, Worthing including refreshments and lunch. You’ll also receive a payment of £25 for taking part and we’ll cover your travel expenses.