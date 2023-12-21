Jollyes of Hailsham: A beacon of support for retired greyhounds

In the heart of Hailsham lies a pet haven, but more than just a store, it's a sanctuary for the noble cause of retired greyhound adoption. Jollyes, the beloved Pet People establishment, has emerged as an unwavering pillar of support for the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust, showcasing unparalleled dedication and generosity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The relationship between Jollyes and the Greyhound Trust transcends mere transactions; it embodies a shared passion for the welfare of these truly amazing animals. The recent act of benevolence exemplifies this commitment, as Jollyes generously donated kennel supplies, which needed two van loads to transport the goods to the trust's kennels. Among the items were not just essential supplies but also heaps of dog food, ensuring the waiting greyhounds are well cared for as they eagerly await their forever homes.

But their support doesn't cease at donations; Jollyes extends an open-hearted welcome whenever the trust seeks to raise awareness about the unique qualities of greyhounds as pets. Providing a space to showcase these graceful animals and their potential as loving companions, Jollyes opens its doors wide to support the trust's efforts in educating and engaging the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, Jollyes stands as a reliable ally in the trust's fundraising endeavours. Their collaborative spirit shines through on fundraising days, where both staff and patrons unite in championing the cause, raising vital funds to sustain and enhance the care provided to these retired racers.

Jollyes showing their support

In response to this incredible support, the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust extends a heartfelt and resounding thank you to Jollyes. Their unwavering dedication and commitment make an immeasurable difference in the lives of the dogs under the trust's care. The trust acknowledges and celebrates Jollyes as not just a pet store but a beacon of hope and compassion for these incredible animals.

Heartfelt gratitude also extends to the customers of Jollyes who have kindly contributed out of their own pockets to buy tins of dog food for the hounds. Their generosity plays a crucial role in supporting these retired racers on their journey to finding loving homes.

As the trust continues its noble mission of finding loving homes for these gentle and often misunderstood creatures, the support of establishments like Jollyes proves instrumental. Together, they paint a brighter future for retired greyhounds, transforming their lives and bringing immeasurable joy to families fortunate enough to welcome them into their homes.