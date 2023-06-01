Journey through time this weekend at Fishbourne Roman Palace, Chichester

Prepare to be transported through time this weekend as the Raven Tor Living History group descend on the Fishbourne Roman Palace for its Meet the Ancestors event on Saturday June and Sunday June 4.

Prehistoric fun with Raven Tor Living History Group

The Meet the Ancestors event offers an opportunity for families and curious minds to immerse themselves in the captivating tapestry of human civilization.

From the intriguing Stone Age to the transformative Norman era, visitors will travel the historical timeline at one of the UK’s most renowned historical sites.

Get hands-on with interactive activities for all ages including drop-spinning, finger weaving and tablet weaving.

Historic Hijinx at Fishbourne Roman Palace

Portraying the history of the site of the Palace from the Stone Age hunter-gatherers, to the farmers of the Bronze Age, the warriors of the Iron Age, the Romans through to the Normans, with 8,000 years of craft, costume, and demonstrations of weapons, armour and combat.

On Saturday June 3, falconer Kevin from Hawking About will be joining the event with his stunning birds of prey.

The activities are all included as part of general admission to the site – meaning visitors will also be explore the magnificent mosaics, stroll round the recreated gardens and discover some of the fascinating finds during their trip.

Dress up as a Roman in a brand new selfie zone, take an activity trail around the site and have a go at some ancient crafts.

Magnificent mosaics

All visitors can access free parking and food is available to purchase on site from the café.

Ticket prices start at £13 for an adult, £6.50 for a child and £12 for senior concessions. Family tickets are available at £22 for one adult and up to three children, or £35 for two adults and up to four children.

Members of the Sussex Archaeological Society can visit Fishbourne Roman Palace and the other Sussex Past heritage sites and museums, including Lewes Castle & Museum and Michelham Priory House & Gardens, free of charge.

As the Society is a registered charity, it is possible to Gift Aid tickets.

The glorious gardens are bursting with colour

For more information, or to book tickets, please visit sussexpast.co.uk