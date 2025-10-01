Joy Division and New Order classics on Worthing stage

Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook will be remembering both bands in a very special gig in Worthing.

Peter Hook & The Light play Worthing Assembly Hall on Thursday, November 6 (tickets through Worthing Theatres) as part of their full UK tour which will see the band play the seventh studio New Order album Get Ready in its entirety followed by a full set of Joy Division and New Order classics.

The second set changes from night to night but will include the likes of Love Will Tear Us Apart, Atmosphere, She's Lost Control, Ceremony, Transmission, True Faith, Bizarre Love Triangle and Blue Monday.

Peter has been going through the albums for a while, starting with Joy Division: “Playing Closer the record was something we never got to play because of Ian's death (Ian Curtis, 1956-1980), but we did it and I've never seen so many grown men and women crying.”

Partly the idea of playing albums in their entirety is a defence of the album as a format: “It's a defence of the album and the way that you and I love them. Do you remember when CDs came in you and could shuffle them, shuffle the tracks? I never thought that was a good thing! But the thing I love is the seriousness of the people that enjoy Joy Division. New Order was a little bit looser because they were a little bit more commercial. So it is great to do the concert in this format. You do the LP and then you do the greatest hits. It's like a healthy meal and then something that's rich in sugar but the great thing is people really indulge me by listening to the album. And the interesting thing is that Joy Division never put any singles on their LPs, and nor did New Order. We didn't want to rip the fans off.”

And the great thing is that by doing the albums Peter finds himself losing some of the unwanted associations they have long had for him, memories of the band’s internal difficulties. As he says, to perform an album live, you have to hone it and give it a live treatment, and in giving it that live treatment, he is finding that the shadows which the albums have carried are falling away: “It is like I've got the tracks back. It was never a problem with the music. It was a problem with the time that we spent apart from the music.”

Get Ready was released in 2001 and reached number two on the US Billboard Electronic album chart and number six in the UK album chart. It was the seventh studio album from New Order and was dedicated by the band to Rob Gretton, the manager of both Joy Division and New Order, who had died in 1999.

As for the transition from Joy Division to New Order, the gap was not long: “We went to Ian’s inquest in Macclesfield and that was very harrowing. It was awful, the things that people were saying about Ian. We were disgusted. We went for a drink in a pub afterwards and Joy Division’s manager said to us ‘What are you going to do now? You are professional musicians. Are you going to get back to it or are you going to go back to work?’ The three of us grimaced and we said we didn’t want to go back to work so he said ‘When do you want to start’ and we said ‘Let's start on Monday.’”

And so New Order began.