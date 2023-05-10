Judges select best dressed Coronation window display in Hailsham

NV Hair Studio, located in St Mary's Walk, has been selected as having the best dressed coronation shop window display in Hailsham by judges.

NV Hair Studio staff member with Deputy Town Clerk & Business Entrprise Manager Mickey Caira.

Several town centre shop displays were short-listed, however, there was no topping the efforts of NV Hair Studio, impressing judges with their front window display which incorporated a silver and white tea party Coronation theme in the window.

Shop staff members were delighted when Town Council representatives dropped in to hand out a special award to thank them for their efforts - a personalised coronation boxed medal.

"We were impressed by the way that many shops are celebrating the Coronation of His Majesty the King by creating eye-catching window displays to mark the historic occasion," said Deputy Town Clerk & Business Enterprise Manager, Mickey Caira. "The dressing-up and decorating of shop windows for the Coronation has been a great opportunity to make shop windows eye-catching and patriotic."

"I’d like to thank all those shops who took the time and trouble to set up such brilliant displays."

All coronation-themed shop window displays were judged on the criteria that covers all aspects of the Coronation of King Charles III, including overall impression and visual impact, creativity and ideas, and innovative themed displays.

The presentation of the Best Dressed Window Display award follows the Coronation of King Charles III last weekend, of which many residents in Hailsham celebrated the symbolic ceremony of his reign as the new Monarch, along with his wife Camilla as Queen.

Hailsham played host to a number of Coronation-themed events in the town during the course of the bank holiday weekend, including a Proclamation for the Coronation which was conducted by the Town Crier, Terry Tozer, at the Hailsham War Memorial.

On Friday, a Special Service of Thanksgiving was held at Hailsham Parish Church, and the church building was open to show the live stream of the Coronation Service on Saturday, as it was broadcast on the BBC.

The Hailsham Memorial Institute (HMI) and Bowes House Care Home held celebration events for guests on Saturday and, on Sunday, Hailsham Bonfire Society held its 'Flaming Fun Day' at the Western Road Recreation Ground, which featured a fire engine, royal fancy dress, stalls, family games, a steam train, an array of food, live music, bar and rides for the children, as well as a tombola and grand raffle.

"The Coronation bank holiday weekend was an exciting time for our town and the Town Council was delighted to help promote the various events and activities which took place to mark the Coronation of our new Monarch," added Mr Caira.

