Just one week left to sign up to Eastbourne Half Marathon

Entries are still open via the website at eastbournehalf.co.uk, and organisers are looking forward to seeing runners on Sunday March 5.
The event is now in its eighteenth year is very much a community event and is most definitely aimed at runners of all abilities.
A spokesperson said: “We as organisers are just as excited at seeing the last person finish as we are the first; it’s not too late to set yourself the challenge for 2023. Get out your running shoes and get training.
“Also new for this year we have more bands and entertainment along the route offering encouragement along the route and we will have 'pacers' to help you achieve your set goal or PB.
“The ethos behind the Eastbourne Half Marathon is to raise money for charities and local good causes. Over the years we have given directly to charity over £140,000 and much, much more has been raised for entrants' own personal charities.”
Organisers are also still looking for marshals to help steward the event. If you can spare a few hours on Sunday 5th, please email us at [email protected]