Just one week left to sign up to Eastbourne Half Marathon

Entries are still open for the Eastbourne Half Marathon, which this year are proud to be supporting St Wilfrid’s Hospice and Chestnut Tree House.

Join the runners this week on Eastbourne Seafront

Entries are still open via the website at eastbournehalf.co.uk, and organisers are looking forward to seeing runners on Sunday March 5.

The event is now in its eighteenth year is very much a community event and is most definitely aimed at runners of all abilities.

A spokesperson said: “We as organisers are just as excited at seeing the last person finish as we are the first; it’s not too late to set yourself the challenge for 2023. Get out your running shoes and get training.

“Also new for this year we have more bands and entertainment along the route offering encouragement along the route and we will have 'pacers' to help you achieve your set goal or PB.

“The ethos behind the Eastbourne Half Marathon is to raise money for charities and local good causes. Over the years we have given directly to charity over £140,000 and much, much more has been raised for entrants' own personal charities.”