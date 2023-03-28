Just tap it in at Level 1

Worthing residents are invited to putt into the Easter holidays at Level 1, Grafton Terrace by taking part in a mini golf tournament.

Opening on 31st March, Level 1, Worthing are hosting a Mini Golf tournament with Globetrotters Golf with all proceeds going to local charity, Superstar Arts.

Mayor of Worthing Borough Council Councillor Henna Chowdhury will be opening the event on 31st March and putting her golf skills to the test against young adults from Superstar Arts. The event will run until 23rd April.

Innovative property company, QED are behind Level 1, Harry Smith, Director at QED said:“The mini golf tournament is intended as bit of fun for all the family over the easter holidays and a great excuse to come down to L1 and sample our new range of food and beverage vendors.

“We are proud to be supporting local charity Superstar Arts with all entry fees being donated to them to help support them continue to provide meaningful creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities.”

Jo Sullivan at Superstar Arts said: “'We are enormously grateful to all involved at Level 1, QED and Globetrotters for choosing to support Superstar Arts with this fantastic event. Their Fundraising efforts will prove invaluable to our charity and will make a big difference.

“We are a small local Worthing Charity that relies on Fundraising Events like this to help keep our charity going and raise awareness of the creative projects we deliver to people with learning disabilities.

“We are all looking forward to visiting, joining in the fun and having a go at the Mini Golf. We are also delighted at how accessible and inclusive it is, making it enjoyable for all our Superstars and their families and carers.

“Thank you from all of us at Superstar!!'”

