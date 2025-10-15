Justin Hayward hits the road on his Forever Autumn tour, a tour which takes its title from one of the songs most closely associated with him.

As he says, it was a lucky day the day the song came his way.

Dates on tour include the Theatre Royal Brighton on November 2.

“The song comes from the album War Of The Worlds, the musical version of the H G Wells story, and actually it is a little bit of out of character for that story. It is such a beautiful romantic song but it does open the story and the character. And it just resonates with so many people. I was lucky enough to do the original version but actually the song had started off as a commercial.

“But then I was lucky enough to get the telephone call. Jeff Wayne just called me. I was living in my house in west London and he phoned and said he had one question for me. He said ‘Are you the one that sang Nights In White Satin?’ He said ‘I’ve got a song that I think will be just right for you.’ He sent me round the demo. He had contributed to it and I was listening to it unenthusiastically because I was thinking I don’t really do other people’s songs. But there was a young lad that worked in The Moody Blues record shop, and this young lad was doing work experience straight out of school. He was making a cup of tea in the kitchen and he came in and said he was listening to the song. He just came out with it. He said ‘You should do it. It is perfect for you.’”

Justin admits he really didn’t see it himself initially, but as he says it is a song that resonates with people: “It is quite a sparse recording. And there is a great guitar solo on there by Chris Spedding and there are all the harmony vocals. And it just took off. Wherever I go in the world people know it.”

Justin could probably say the same for the song Nights In White Satin: “We first recorded it for the BBC a long time before we made the record. We made it for a live music programme and we were driving up north in our transit van when it came on the radio. When you rehearse these things you don’t really critique them. You’re just trying to put your heart in it and to do your best. But we were driving up the A1 or wherever it was, going up north, and it came on the radio. And it was just such a spooky experience. Something just spooked us about it when we heard it, just the feeling that it gave us. We pulled up and our keyboard player Mike phoned the BBC and asked if we could have a recording of it.”

The response was that tapes are taped over. The band made the official recording some months later, but years later someone came forward with a copy of that original…

As for the current tour, Justin is promising something for everyone from across the eras.

As vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, he enjoyed hits including Tuesday Afternoon, Question, The Voice and the US top 40 hits I Know You’re Out There Somewhere and In Your Wildest Dreams, laying the foundation for the success of the Moody Blues and also Justin’s solo work.

Already established as a songwriter, Justin joined the Moody Blues in 1966. Hitting his stride with Fly Me High, he followed with Nights in White Satin and Tuesday Afternoon from the album Days of Future Past. The Moody Blues sold 70 million albums worldwide, with 18 platinum and gold LPs. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.