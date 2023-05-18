Parents have been warned to keep matches and lighters out of young children’s hands after emergency services attended two fires in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton this month.

Both fires were caused by matches or lighters in the hands of young people, and Nicki Peddle, head of prevention at West Sussex Fire and Rescue, said it’s vital for parents to reduce risks before things get out of control.

“The sole purpose of matches and lighters is to start fires, and when started, they can burn rapidly and become out of control. In the wrong hands, these items can be extremely dangerous and therefore must be kept locked away and stored out of reach of children,” they said.

Fire and Rescue professionals have issued several tips to help keep parents and children safe:

A fire safety warning has been issued to young families in West Sussex

Never allow a child or young person to play with lighters or matches

Keep all matches and lighters out of reach in a high cabinet, preferably a locked one

Teach young children to tell a grown-up when they see matches or lighters

Encourage children to tell an adult if someone suggests that they should play with matches or lighters

West Sussex Fire and Rescue also have an easy-to-follow fire safety check online, which is designed to help residents asses the fire risks in their homes, and take action to reduce them.

If you are concerned about a young person’s behaviour and believe they are at risk of starting a fire deliberately, contact the FireWise team on 0330 2222 515 or email [email protected]