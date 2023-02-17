Key plans for Hailsham talked over at town team meeting

Local businesses, community groups and other key members came together for Hailsham Forward’s latest stakeholder group meeting, which was held at the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive on Friday February 17.

Support for the organisation of the town's forthcoming spring events and the search for land and other facilities to provide suitable/accessible sports facilities for Hailsham and the surrounding area were just a few of the items discussed by the Town Team, which aims to bring together key local stakeholders including Hailsham Town Council to review the best ways to revitalise the town centre and surrounding urban environment.

At the meeting, members were updated on the recent expansion of the Town & Shopping Guide directory’s content with new businesses added, and the continued popularity of the Hailsham Card shopping loyalty scheme.

Also discussed was the revised proposal from the Hailsham & District Chamber of Commerce for a Business Improvement District (BID), focused on a zero-carbon environment, renewable energy, social heating projects and enhanced building insulation for the benefit of the entire Hailsham and District business area. In essence, the BID will provide businesses with knowledge and assistance both to increase their energy efficiency, reduce substantially costs and ultimately become zero-carbon compliant.

Chamber of Commerce representatives confirmed that all the local businesses that have been approached regarding the BID have recognised the scheme's benefits and offered their full support in terms of meeting zero carbon targets and save their businesses money with lower energy costs.

Also highlighted at the meeting was Hailsham Forward's support for the Streets of Hailsham event, scheduled to take place on March 11 and coinciding with the Hailsham Spring Market and Hailsham Farmers' Market. The event is being coordinated by external event managers and commissioned by Wealden District Council, with Government funding. The Team confirmed their commitment to supporting Hailsham’s community groups in the organisation of their events throughout the year, which include the ‘What Can I Join in Hailsham?’ exhibition which took place last month.

"Town Team members are delighted to be working closely with local councils, businesses and community groups on a range of projects for our town," said Deputy Town Clerk and Business Enterprise Manager Mickey Caira, summing up the meeting. "We're very lucky to have these stakeholders on board, all of whom are prepared to work hard and give up their time to develop Hailsham Forward's ideas and proposals further."

"The Hailsham Forward Stakeholder Group and Executive Team continue to meet on a regular basis to progress various projects, projects which make an important contribution to the improvement of the local economy - ultimately helping to revitalise the town centre and surrounding area in the long term."

Mr Caira added: "We'll continue to take on board the views of stakeholders while we work on these projects and keep the local community informed of any updates at all times."