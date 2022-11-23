Key workers in Sussex will now receive a helping hand to purchase their new home, thanks to Barratt David Wilson Homes’ new Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme.

The initiative will see qualifying homebuyers receive up to a £15,000 boost on their deposit towards any home at the housebuilder’s developments across the county.

With the average mortgage interest rate at 6.5%, pushing affordability to the limit, the Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme offers a helping hand to priced out home movers. Key workers employed by the NHS, teachers, police and fire services, Service personnel, prison and probation services, plus Local Authority employees and Highways England staff will be eligible to benefit from the scheme.

The Key Worker Deposit Contribution will see Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties contribute £750 for every £25,000 spent on the value of the home, up to a total of £15,000. For example, someone purchasing a £349,995 three-bedroom home at Meadowburne Place would be eligible to receive over £10,000 as a deposit boost. Plus, buyers will reap the rewards of homeownership for years to come, with a new Barratt David Wilson home on average 69% cheaper to run than an updated Victorian equivalent.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We launched a Deposit Contribution Scheme to thank hardworking NHS staff during the pandemic, and now we are proud to open this up to every key worker in the country in recognition of all their hard work. With the barriers to homeownership at an all-time high, the Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme aims to cut the upfront costs to homebuying, and offer a much needed leg up onto the property ladder, for everyone who needs it.

“Our new homeowners can rest assured that every step has been taken to ensure that our homes are designed to be as energy efficient as possible, with all of our new homes given an EPC A or B rating, a level of energy efficiency shared with just 3.1% of existing homes. We encourage anyone who is interested in the Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme to register their interest online or come down and speak to one of our fantastic sales advisors, who can advise on how the scheme can help you.”

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is building a number of new homes at Ecclesden Park in Angmering, Meadowburne Place in Willingdon, Chalkers Rise in Peacehaven, Ryebank Gate in Yapton and Wychwood Park in Haywards Heath.

