Kids go free wrestling event coming to East Worthing this festive season

Limited kids go free tickets available as The Wonderkid Jonny Storm heads to Worthing.

The high flying, Hard Hitting superstars of the world of wrestling are heading to the East Worthing Comminity Centre on December 28th.

The UK's number 1 wrestling company Kapow Wrestling, responsible for selling out shows nationwide are offering a real festive treat with a limited amount of "KIDS GO FREE" tickets available.

Kapow always credited for bringing affordable and exciting shows to towns all across the country are pulling out all the stops this Christmas as the top of the bill headline name is a wrestler known to fans of the area 'The Wonderkid Jonny Storm'

The Wonderkid Jonny Storm will be on championship action

Storm, one of the biggest names in professional wrestling will be trying hard to add his name to the growing holders of the All Nations Title as he takes on another wrestling veteren Kris Kay.

Local ladies sensation The Duchess makes her first ever Worthing appearance as she challenges The Pocket Rocket Lila Kyle.

The star studded show also features one of the top stars of British Wrestling The king of performance Kelly Sixx, Heavy weigh contender Joshua James, The Southcoast Ghostbusters plus so much more.

All the action at East Worthing Community Centre on December 28th starts at 7pm with doors opening at 630pm.

