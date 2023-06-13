Kindred Spirit feat Leo Sayer with host of stars emphasise the fight against Parkinson's

Shoreham-born singing star Leo Sayer has been revealed as the lead vocalist on a charity single for Parkinson’s, working with the Strictly theme co-composer Josh Philips and other industry legends.

Music icon Leo Sayer was born in Shoreham and went to school and college in Goring and Worthing

The special song, written by veteran music industry legend and Parkinson’s sufferer Ian Grant, with music by Josh Phillips, the Procol Harum organist, and Paul Mitchell, will raise awareness of Parkinson’s Disease and especially the Think Loud speech therapy that helps many PD sufferers each year, including Ian and his friend Clint Jordan, the senior member of the Jordan Family Choir, who is actually singing in the choir.

Leo Sayer was born Gerard Hugh Sayer in in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on May 21, 1948. He was soon singing with local musicians. Leo and some friends formed an arts and music club called The Worthing Workshop, which is where Leo first met Ian Grant, who was also involved with running the workshop.

Under the guidance the guidance of Adam Faith, Leo launched a solo career and progressed through the decade as one of its biggest stars, with the Number 1 single When I Need You in 1977, international success, winning a Grammy for You Make Me Feel Like Dancing and hosting his own TV show on the BBC. Leo had 20 hit singles and his albums were on the charts for 167 weeks. Originally approached by Josh Phillips to be one of the guests on the track singing along to the choruses. Leo liked the song so much, he asked for the backing tracks and he sent them back much to the surprise of Phillips with him singing the lead vocal.

Think Loud for Parkinson's

This new, original track is intended to encourage people living with the condition to keep using their voices.

Other famous names who have contributed performances to the track and video include John Illsley (Dire Straits), Marcella Detroit (Shakespears Sister), and Stuart Elliott (Cockney Rebel, Kate Bush).

Marcella Detroit, best known for her work with Eric Clapton, Elton John and for being one half of Shakespears Sister, said: “I got to know Ian back in the middle of the pandemic lockdown in 2021. We were Facebook friends familiar with each other’s endeavors and then he approached me to ask if I would lend a hand to a charity record which was a cover of Robbie Williams’ Angels for a charity called Angels of the NHS, benefiting and recognising members of the NHS who had sacrificed so much over the duration of the pandemic. It was then I learned about Ian’s struggles with Parkinson’s Disease. He was kind enough to help and guide me for an independent release of my own a few months later. When the opportunity was presented to become involved with this current venture and the song, I felt very honoured to be involved.”

Add to those names a remarkable combination of musicians and sports stars. including Elizabeth McGovern, Pat Cash, Stuart Pearce, Mark Butcher, Glen Matlock, Clem Burke, JJ Burnel, the Reverend Peter Owen-Jones, MIles Hunt and Jake Burns. who also feature in the video.

Named THINK LOUD, the song is inspired by the therapy sessions that have helped Ian Grant to support and repair his speech following his Parkinson’s diagnosis. It is a foot-stomping, rousing, soulful, pop-rock track complete with backing from a full gospel choir (The Jordan family gospel group) and a chorus that you can’t help but sing along to.

The song aims to inspire and empower people living with Parkinson’s, whilst also raising awareness of the condition that affects some 10,000,000 people worldwide and the urgent need for a cure. It is hoped the track will inspire people to lift up their voices and call for progress, and make a donation to the cause. The single is available to purchase on iTunes & Amazon, with all download proceeds being split between UK charity Cure Parkinson’s and the Parkinson’s Foundation in the US.

The group have set up a JustGiving page for those who would like to donate to Cure Parkinson’s, a charity dedicated to finding a cure once and for all for this life-changing condition. The link to donate and purchase the download can be found at found.ee/ThinkLoud

