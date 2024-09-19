King Charles III England Coast Path - how a new walking path is opening up the Sussex coastline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pathway that will stretch around the entire English coast is transforming public access to England's spectacular coastline. The creation of the King Charles III England Coast Path (KCIIIECP) National Trail is an easy-to-follow route, passing along existing public rights of way and brand-new paths.

The Sussex stretch of the KCIIIECP is diverse and iconic.

Passing through the South Downs National Park and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the trail encompasses dramatic white chalk cliffs, golden sandy beaches and vibrant coastal communities.

The route offers stunning panoramic sea views and passes historic monuments and heritage sites that have shaped this island nation.

Camber Sands

Currently, in Sussex, the pathway stretches between East Head in West Wittering, West Sussex, to Eastbourne, in East Sussex, with the stretch between Eastbourne and Rye due to open this winter.

The KCIIIECP includes natural habitats, such as the stunning sand dunes in West Wittering, the River Adur estuary, chalk clifftops and nature reserves, as well as iconic piers in Bognor Regis, Worthing, Brighton and Eastbourne, and the tallest structure in Sussex.

Once the section between Eastbourne and Rye is opened it will also link renowned art galleries, including Eastbourne Towner, Hastings Contemporary and Bexhill De Le Warr Pavilion, to support a coastal cultural trail.

Given the scale of the coast, the KCIIIECP has been divided into 67 stretches around the country, with local authorities working in partnership with Natural England, landowners and stakeholders to establish each stretch.

Hastings to Fairlight Cove

Once completed, this new National Trail will eventually pass along the entire coastline of England and become the longest-managed coastal walking route in the world - stretching approximately 2,700 miles.

The idea behind this project is that people can arrive anywhere on the coast, confident that there will be clearly signed and well-managed access in either direction.

This makes it perfect for a one-hour stroll with the family or a longer multi-day hike.

Telscombe Cliffs

The trail was renamed the ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’ in 2023 to commemorate the coronation and pay tribute to the King’s passion for the environment.

The KCIIIECP aims to stay as close to the coast as possible, though the route heads inland for short distances in some places.

A key feature of the trail is its ability to retreat inland, in response to natural changes along the coast.

This process, known as ‘rollback’, enables the path to be quickly reinstated inland following erosion, cliff falls or flooding.

Eastbourne from Beachy Head

This approach safeguards a continuous walking route along the coast for future generations to enjoy.

The KCIIIECP also includes the creation of a new ‘coastal margin’.

This is typically the land between the trail and the sea, within which there will be a right of access on foot – though some types of land will be exempted, such as private homes and gardens, or restricted due to nature conservation reasons.

Public rights of access to beaches and the foreshore are secured in law, in many places for the first time, though the creation of this ‘coastal margin’.

The KCIIIECP is a national asset that provides valuable opportunities for active travel and outdoor recreation.

The trail brings significant health and well-being benefits to local people and visitors, enabling the public to feel refreshed and revitalised as they connect with the environment.

Pagham Harbour

Each week, adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, such as brisk walking or cycling, 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, such as running, or a combination of various activities.

The KCIIIECP provides an attractive setting for the public to undertake these activities.

Coastal walking also provides a considerable economic boost to coastal communities.

A national study in 2017 showed just under 30 million leisure walking trips took place on English coastal paths during a six-month period, contributing £350million to coastal economies and supporting more than 5,900 jobs along the coast.

To help visitors plan their trip along the KCIIIECP, businesses and organisations are invited to promote themselves for free on the National Trails website (Add your information to the England Coast Path - South East - National Trails).

Following the opening of each stretch, agreements are put in place with National Trail Partnerships or local access authorities to meet the ongoing maintenance and management requirements.

National Trail Officers are also appointed to coordinate maintenance works and develop the route with local stakeholders.

Going forward, there is an aspiration to work with volunteers who can help monitor and maintain the trail.

For the latest news and updates on the trail, please visit the National Trails Website and Social Media pages linked below.

For further enquiries, please email: [email protected]