Kinks celebration will be big Brighton Christmas show

Theatre Royal Brighton, Sonia Friedman Productions and ATG Productions have confirmed their Christmas show will be the multi–Olivier Award-winning Kinks musical Sunny Afternoon.

Following a sell-out run at Hampstead Theatre, Sunny Afternoon opened at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End where it ran for two years before embarking on a tour of the UK and Ireland throughout 2016-17.

Set against the backdrop of Britain on the cusp of the rebellious 60s, Sunny Afternoon is an exhilarating and moving celebration of the music, life and the band that changed it all, says Sophie Denney, Theatre Royal Brighton’s director.

Sunny Afternoon will play Theatre Royal Brighton from December 17-January 3. Tickets can via ATGtickets.com/Brighton.

“Sunny Afternoon will take centre stage as Theatre Royal Brighton’s 2025 Christmas show

Charting the euphoric highs and agonising lows, it tells their story through an incredible back catalogue of chart-toppers including You Really Got Me, Lola and All Day and All of the Night.

“We are thrilled to welcome back this joy-filled musical for our Christmas show. What better way to kick off the festive season than with a celebration of one of Britain’s most iconic eras?”

Producer Sonia Friedman said: “From the moment Ray Davies, Joe Penhall, Ed Hall and I began developing this musical, I knew it was something extremely special, and it proved to be so as we opened to rave reviews and won many awards. Now I’m thrilled that we’re bringing back our joyous, celebratory, Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical for a new UK tour. Ray Davies’ music and lyrics capture the poetry and poignancy of everyday life with honesty and wit, and The Kinks’ music, attitude and vibe shaped a generation. Their astonishing legacy continues to resonate, making Sunny Afternoon as exhilarating and relevant today as ever. Whether you’re discovering it for the first time or experiencing it all over again, I can’t wait for audiences across the UK to see it. I’ve truly missed it.”

Sunny Afternoon has music and lyrics by Ray Davies with a book by Joe Penhall and original story by Ray Davies. It is directed by Edward Hall and designed by Miriam Buether with choreography by Adam Cooper. Lighting design is by Rick Fisher with sound design by Matt McKenzie. Musical and vocal adaptations are by Ray Davies and Elliott Ware based on original Kinks’ recordings.