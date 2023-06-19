NationalWorldTV
Kiosk Garden official opens at Sussex reservoir

A new garden created at the Kiosk at Arlington Reservoir was officially opened on Saturday, June 17, by Cllr Dan Dunbar, Mayor of Polegate.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST

Alex and Paul, of the Kiosk, have created the new garden over the last year with outdoor seating for their customers to enjoy. Cllr Dan Dunbar said: ”Over the past couple of years it’s become clear the importance of being outside and how this Improves mental wellbeing. Its clear Alex and Paul know about plants too and have created a great garden to create an enclosed atmosphere with all year round interest for their customers to enjoy.”

Alex Dean said: “Our garden is a little oasis for calm and relaxation and can also help to improve the wellbeing of many of our customers who enjoy seeing the plants grow throughout the year. We have many regulars who we both love to see and get to know with many saying how sitting in the garden and being at peace makes the day a better one. We love our garden and thank you for everyone who came to make the day special.”

Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar with Alex and Paul of the Kiosk
Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar with Alex and Paul of the Kiosk
Cllr Dan Dunbar with Paul from the Kiosk
Cllr Dan Dunbar with Paul from the Kiosk
Cllr Dunbar with Paul from the Kiosk
Cllr Dunbar with Paul from the Kiosk
Paul of the kiosk with Mayor Cllr Dunbar
Paul of the kiosk with Mayor Cllr Dunbar
