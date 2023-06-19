Alex and Paul, of the Kiosk, have created the new garden over the last year with outdoor seating for their customers to enjoy. Cllr Dan Dunbar said: ”Over the past couple of years it’s become clear the importance of being outside and how this Improves mental wellbeing. Its clear Alex and Paul know about plants too and have created a great garden to create an enclosed atmosphere with all year round interest for their customers to enjoy.”

Alex Dean said: “Our garden is a little oasis for calm and relaxation and can also help to improve the wellbeing of many of our customers who enjoy seeing the plants grow throughout the year. We have many regulars who we both love to see and get to know with many saying how sitting in the garden and being at peace makes the day a better one. We love our garden and thank you for everyone who came to make the day special.”