Knees Up! promises a “glittering showcase of drag, music and cabaret"

Downtown Pompey is back with Knees Up! at Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal, promising a “glittering showcase of drag, music and cabaret.”

Taking place on Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22 at 7.30pm, the event brings together an “incredible lineup of local, regional, and national talent, celebrating the city’s vibrant performance scene in true spectacular style”, said a spokesman.

“Like all your best glitzy TV we have a star-studded line-up. Leading the charge on Saturday night is none other than Joe Black—the master of cabaret chaos, musical comedy, and vaudevillian villainy. Expect a night of theatrical brilliance packed with mischief and mayhem as Joe Black takes centre stage for an unforgettable headline performance.

“On Friday night, Portsmouth’s very own Bradley Jago graces the stage with his signature sound, delivering queer soul from a queer soul. A rising star in the music scene, Bradley's powerful and passionate performance is sure to captivate audiences.

Adding to the excitement, the event also features special guest acts showcasing the diversity of Portsmouth’s artistic community: 432 Nomads, dynamic and high-energy performances that will leave you in awe; Portsmouth Chinese Dancing Group, a display of cultural elegance and tradition; and Solent Gay Men’s Chorus, harmonising voices to bring heart and soul to the evening.

“Making their grand debut, The Syncettes, a brand-new dance troupe, will be taking to the stage with stunning lip-sync routines. Inspired by legendary groups like The Rockettes and Arlene Phillips’ Hot Gossip, this fresh new act will bring a glamorous drag-infused twist to the classic cabaret dance experience. We also have a segment called Stairway to Stardom where we work with Downtown Pompey participants and create brand-new entertainment just for you.

“This weekend-long extravaganza is more than just a performance; it’s a testament to Portsmouth’s thriving and diverse arts community. By blending drag, music, dance and cabaret, the event promises an inclusive and vibrant space where audiences can revel in creativity, self-expression and pure entertainment.”