Know Your Numbers Week: 29,000 people over the age of 18 in Sussex could be at risk from undiagnosed high blood pressure

NHS Sussex are calling for people to come forward and get their blood pressure checked. Health and care partners across Sussex Health and Care are supporting ‘Know Your Numbers Week’, 4 – 10 September.

The annual event organised by Blood Pressure UK is designed to raise awareness of the health impact of high blood pressure, otherwise known as hypertension, because it is the third-biggest risk factor for premature death and disability after poor diet and smoking.

Hypertension is a leading cause of heart attack and stroke and yet 29,000 people over the age of 18 in Sussex could be at risk from undiagnosed hypertension. More than 32,000 people with diagnosed hypertension have not had their blood pressure readings recorded in the last year, and more than 140 heart attacks and over 200 strokes could be avoided in Sussex through better management of diagnosed hypertension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s why the NHS in Sussex is urging people to get checked this ‘Know Your Numbers Week’. Getting checked is quick and painless and if readings are high, people can be promptly referred to their doctor for treatment and support to bring it under control.

People can ‘Know Your Numbers’ at local community pharmacies offering free checks to adults, and can get them checked at pop up sites around Sussex set up specially for ‘Know Your Numbers Week’.

Monday 4th, 09:30-12:30 East Collington Surgery, 23 Terminus Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 3LR Monday 4th, from 10:20 (closed group) East Just Friends, Newhaven, West Quay Community Centre, Newhaven, BN9 9DQ All week B&H Morley St Clinic, Morley St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 9RE All week B&H Claude Nicol Clinic, Eastern Rd, Kemptown, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 5BE Tuesday 5th, from 13:00 B&H ALDI Portslade, Carlton Terrace, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN41 1XF Wednesday 6th, 10.30-12.30 B&H Moulsecoomb Community Market, St Georges Hall, 140 Newick Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton, BN1 9JG Wednesday 6th, 13:00-16:00 B&H BrightStore, Church of the Good Shepherd, 35-37 Stanley Avenue, Mile Oak, BN41 2WH Wednesday 6th, 09:30-15:30 West Marketplace shopping centre, Civic Way, Burgess Hill, RH15 9NP Friday 8th, 09:30-13:30 West Tesco Durrington, New Rd, Worthing, BN13 3PB

Dr Suneeta Kochhar, Clinical Lead for CVD Prevention at NHS Sussex, said: “Heart attacks are the third-biggest risk factor for premature death and disability after poor diet and smoking. It is a leading cause of heart attack and stroke and yet in Sussex only 64.6% of those who are estimated to have hypertension know that they have it and are actively being supported.