LA post-hardcore quintet Touché Amoré play Brighton date

By Phil Hewitt

Group Arts Editor, Sussex Newspapers

Published 1st Mar 2025, 08:05 BST

Following the release of last year's Spiral In A Straight Line on Rise Records, LA post-hardcore quintet Touché Amoré return to UK shores for a string of headline shows, with support from the Texan shoegazers Trauma Ray.

Dates include March 4 at Chalk, Brighton.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “2024's Spiral In A Straight Line, that Pitchfork said "stays true to heartfelt post-hardcore while packing some of their strongest and most surprising hooks to date" and UPSET called the band "at their most scintillating, blending their signature noise with an evolved sense of melody and devastating hooks" in a 5/5 review, challenged the band to dig deep again and saw them returning with a poignant body of work, rooted in life-altering changes and the turmoil of moving forward while grappling with what’s been left behind.

“To realise their vision, Touché Amoré reunited with legendary producer Ross Robinson (KoRn, Slipknot, Glassjaw, At The Drive-In etc.) with whom they previously collaborated on their critically acclaimed album Lament, which was awarded Best New Album by Pitchfork.

“Spiral in a Straight Line, the band's sixth studio album, also featured collaborations with Julien Baker (of boygenius) and the rock pioneer Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, The Folk Implosion).”

