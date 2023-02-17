Lancing College Chapel hosts launch of the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards

On Thursday February 16, the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were formally launched at Lancing College Chapel, sponsored by Lancing College and Toovey’s, Antique and Fine Art Auctioneers and Valuers.

Architect, Michael Drury, Friends of Lancing College Chapel, Jeremy Tomlinson and Chairman of Sussex Heritage Trust, Simon Knight.

The Grade I listed building, the world’s largest school chapel, is no stranger to the prestigious architecture and landscape Award’s scheme having won three Awards in 2008, 2018 and in 2022. The building of Lancing College Chapel commenced in 1868, but the design for the west front remained incomplete. 153 years since the laying of its foundation stone, the west end was complete with the addition of an elegant three-arched porch and glass doors.

A hundred guests were welcomed into the chapel including the High Sheriff of West Sussex, James Whitmore and those involved in the completion project: architect – Michael Drury of St Ann’s Gate Architects, Bartosz Baran and Colin McCrae of Chichester Stoneworks, Colin Keevil of Doulting Stone Quarry and Jeremy Tomlinson, Friends of Lancing College Chapel.

The Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, are now in their 25th year and celebrate the very best in conservation, restoration and good design of newly built projects across Sussex, as well as encouraging the use of traditional skills and crafts. For details on how to enter the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards go to www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk – the deadline for all entries is Friday 31st March 2023.

Jeremy Tomlinson, Friends of Lancing College Chapel said: “It has been a privilege for Lancing College to host the launch of the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards. Lancing College Chapel, an architectural masterpiece situated on the South Downs, is an important part of our local heritage.

"The Friends of Lancing Chapel have been greatly encouraged in its conservation and completion by the support and recognition of the Trust over many years, culminating in the 2022 Award. Sussex is exceptionally fortunate in having a charitable trust specifically devoted to preserving its richly diverse heritage.”

Simon Knight DL, Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust said: “The superb addition of the covered porch and glass doors completes this exceptional Chapel and improves on the original concept. The Friends of Lancing College Chapel are rightly recognised in supporting and leading this important heritage project. Thank you to Lancing College and Jeremy Tomlinson for hosting the launch of the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards and of course, to all our sponsors and friends of the Awards.”

