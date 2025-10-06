Lancing pianist masterminds and hosts special gala concert in London

Singer and pianist Dominic Ferris, from Lancing, will produce and host a special gala concert at Cadogan Hall, London, on Monday, October 20 to celebrate 90 years of Friends of the Royal Marsden, Chelsea.

He will also perform solo, as well as alongside his piano partner Elwin Hendrijanto as The Piano Brothers in a special tribute to Steinway & Sons.

The event will take the audience on a journey of music and reflection in honour of the award-winning charity's history, from the formation of the Ladies' Association in 1935 to the flourishing Friends of The Royal Marsden, Chelsea today.

Joining Dominic in the line-up are vocal group BLAKE, West End soprano Georgi Mottram, ITV Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery, soloists Joseph & Benjamin from Libera Choir, The Chelsea Pensioner Singers, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra guest leader Stephen Morris and Glyndebourne's Jack Redman. There will be songs from the Great American Songbook and West Side Story as well as standalone classics such as You Raise Me Up, I Dreamed A Dream and What A Wonderful World.

Guest readers will present short segments illustrating the evolution of Friends of The Royal Marsden, Chelsea and the volunteers’ invaluable work. They will include author and former politician Lord Jeffrey Archer, consultant gynaecological oncology surgeon John Butler, author and journalist Sophia Money-Coutts and broadcaster and psychologist Sian Williams. There will also be recorded readings from former professional tennis player and television presenter Annabel Croft and actress Charlotte Ritchie.

Dominic Ferris said: “It has been a great privilege to devise this landmark event on behalf of Friends of The Royal Marsden, Chelsea. I am proud to be presenting a first-class line up of artists for our concert who will take the audience on an emotional journey of music, storytelling and reflection. They will give an insight into the priceless work carried out by the volunteers through the decades.”

In 1935, a group of women came together to support the work of the world’s first-ever hospital dedicated to the study and treatment of cancer. Called the Ladies Association, these women oversaw the canteen, tended to the garden, created a hospital library, manned a trolley that circulated the wards, handed out Christmas presents to patients, and in general provided patients and hospital staff with much-needed support. Over the decades, the association grew and changed its name but it has continued its vital work.

Friends of The Royal Marsden, Chelsea, is now an award-winning charity with more than 170 volunteers who annually give around 20,000 hours of their time, commitment, energy and dedication to support the work of the hospital while also raising funds to purchase equipment, services and amenities for the benefit of patients, their carers and staff.

Tickets on 020 7730 4500 (Monday to Friday 12pm–6pm) or visit the Cadogan Hall website.