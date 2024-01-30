Lancing youth charity receives generous grant to support young people’s mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commenting on being awarded the grant, John Randall ESY’s Fundraiser said “On behalf of the charity and our young people, we are absolutely delighted to receive this generous grant which recognises the vital work we undertake in supporting the mental health of young people in Sompting and Lancing. “

John continues, “As the latest NHS figures show, the number of young people trying to access mental health services is at a record high. The grant from SBL will allow up to 40 young people, aged 11-18 to access a high-quality emergency mental health service. This can be either through one-to-one clinical intervention mental health sessions for young people provided through Your Space Therapies based at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy, or mental health well-being early intervention drop-in sessions delivered by our Senior Youth Work Manager and one of our youth workers.

In awarding the grant, SBL said, “Sompting Big Local Partnership are aware of the increasing need to support young people, particularly with their mental health. We know the effects of the lockdowns during the pandemic are only really being felt now, and with stretched services, it was great to see the project between Electric Storm Youth and Your Space Therapies providing high-level clinical interventions. We are delighted to be able to support this project with funding and support young people with their mental health.”

John concludes, “We believe our mental health services will help to build resilience, confidence and overall well-being of young people and equip them to cope with the stresses that live brings. It will lead to confident young people, willing to engage positively within the local community.”