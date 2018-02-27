Land Rovers targeted by thieves in Wealden villages

Police are investigating after the theft of two Land Rover Defenders and the attempted theft of a third in Mayfield and Rotherfield during the past weekend (February 24-25).

A white Defender stolen overnight from St Leonards Lane, Mayfield, on Saturday was later recovered damaged and missing a Makita drill stored on board in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

A red Defender stolen from Town Row, Rotherfield, in the early hours of Sunday was found at Poultwood Golf Course, Higham Lane, Tonbridge, Kent, where it had been used in a burglary.

An attempt to steal a Defender from Station Road, Mayfield, on Sunday afternoon (February 25) failed, although damage was caused to the vehicle.

Officers have not ruled out the possibility that the incidents were linked.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at any of the rural locations in East Sussex or who may have other information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 143 of 25/02.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.