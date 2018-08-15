Lantern-lit stroll to raise funds for St Peter and St James Hospice in Sussex

Wakehurst place will play host to a unique star-lit lantern charity ‘stroll’ in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice.

Supporters of the hospice are invited to take part in a mile-long walk through the National Trust’s botanic gardens.

The event will end with the participants being invited to lay their lanterns alongside hundreds of others to remember and celebrate their loved ones.

Last year 400 walkers raised more than £30,000.

A spokesman for the hospice said: “Please reach for the stars and raise as much sponsorship money as you can.

“This year we are hoping to raise £40,000 and every penny of it will help to provide expert and compassionate hospice care to local families.”

The route has been designed to be assessable to everyone, and the mile long distance should make it appealing to young children too.

The Star Walk is the hospice’s flagship fundraising event focusing on bringing the community together to celebrate and remember loved ones.

Those going to the event are encouraged to raise sponsorship in support of the hospice’s work.

Burgess Hill Radio will be broadcasting live from the event and there will be activities for the children, a raffle, and a photo booth to entertain over the course of the evening.

Through its inpatient ward, wellbeing Services, and a specialist community nursing team, St Peter and St James Hospice provides expert and compassionate hospice care to local families.

Entry is £18 in advance or £25 on the night and under 16s are £5.

Family and group discounts available.

The Star Walk will take place on Saturday September, 8, at 7pm with registration open from 5.30pm at Wakehurst Place.

Tickets for this unique event can be bought on the St Peter and St James Hospice website www.stpjhospice.org or by calling 01444 471598.