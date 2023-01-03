Large emergency response after car collides with Ferring shop
Police officers and firefighters have been called to the scene of a collision outside a shop in Ferring.
Photos show the aftermath of a collision involving a car and a Co-op store in Ferring Street just after 12pm today (Tuesday, January 3).
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Littlehampton to the scene.
“Upon arrival the crew found one vehicle that had collided with a premises. Fortunately, there was no-one trapped and firefighters made the scene safe.
Aftermath of a collision involving a car and the Co-op store in Ferring Street. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
“The crew left the scene at 12.35pm.”
