There was a large emergency response to a collision in Goring-by-Sea around 10.40am – with police officers, firefighters and paramedics called to the scene.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “I can confirm that we were called to reports of a single vehicle incident on The Strand, Goring, shortly before 10.40am today.

"Ambulance crews attended and one person was assessed and treated for minor injuries before being discharged from our care at the scene.”

Photos show the car involved overturned and ended up in a ditch – but the occupants escaped serious injury.

Sussex Police confirmed this was a ‘single vehicle, minor-injury collision’.

