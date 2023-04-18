A number of fire crews and police officers were called to Cross-in-Hand this morning after a fire broke out in a residential property.

Four fire engines were called to Back Lane, along with support from Wealden Police officers who advised members of the public to avoid the area.

First reports began appearing at around 4am today (Tuesday, April 18), and fire crews were damping down the scene a hour after but said they will remain on the scene for ‘considerable time’.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently attending a fire at a residential property on Back Lane, Cross in Hand, Heathfield. Four fire engines and a water carrier are on scene. Crews are damping down and will remain at the scene for some considerable time. Please avoid the area.”

Back Lane, in Cross in Hand, Heathfield