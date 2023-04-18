Four fire engines were called to Back Lane, along with support from Wealden Police officers who advised members of the public to avoid the area.
First reports began appearing at around 4am today (Tuesday, April 18), and fire crews were damping down the scene a hour after but said they will remain on the scene for ‘considerable time’.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently attending a fire at a residential property on Back Lane, Cross in Hand, Heathfield. Four fire engines and a water carrier are on scene. Crews are damping down and will remain at the scene for some considerable time. Please avoid the area.”
Wealden Police said on Twitter: “We are assisting East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service at a fire at an address in Cross-in-Hand. The property is well alight and a number of emergency vehicles are at the scene. The public are advised to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.”