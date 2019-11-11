Large emergency response to Lewes Castle ‘collapse’

Emergency services are responding to reports that part of Lewes Castle has ‘collapsed’.

Sussex Police confirmed its officers were assisting East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with the incident.

A spokesman said: “Police are responding to a report of part of Lewes Castle collapsing on to buildings in Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes.

“Fire service colleagues have requested the assistance of search dogs and a drone having been alerted at 12.22pm on Monday (November 11).

“It is not known at this time if anyone is trapped as a result.”

An eyewitness near the scene said five police cars, a dog unit, and a number of ambulance vehicles were parked in Lewes High Street, between Popes Passage and Castle Gate. They said Popes Passage had been cordoned off by police.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a comment.