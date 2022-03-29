Large emergency response to Worthing collision as people trapped in overturned car

Fire crews were called to rescue the occupants of an overturned car in Worthing this evening (Tuesday, March 29).

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:48 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:58 pm
Emergency services deal with collision on Rowlands Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said it was called to assist West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service after a collision on Rowlands Road shortly before 6pm.

Emergency services found a 'car on its side' and two people were 'mechanically trapped', police said.

They had been released from the vehicle by 6.40pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed a driver was arrested at the scene.

Vehicle recovery was still ongoing at 7.40pm but the road has since been cleared.

Emergency services deal with collision on Rowlands Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services deal with collision on Rowlands Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Emergency services deal with collision on Rowlands Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
