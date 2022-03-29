Emergency services deal with collision on Rowlands Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said it was called to assist West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service after a collision on Rowlands Road shortly before 6pm.

Emergency services found a 'car on its side' and two people were 'mechanically trapped', police said.

They had been released from the vehicle by 6.40pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed a driver was arrested at the scene.

Vehicle recovery was still ongoing at 7.40pm but the road has since been cleared.

