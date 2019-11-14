Large fire breaks out at Newhaven industrial estate

A fire broke out in Newhaven in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Newhaven, Roedean, Seaford and Brighton were sent to the large fire at Avis Way Industrial Estate.

Avis Way Industrial Estate in Newhaven. Picture: Google Street View

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called at 4.34am this morning. Crews used six breathing apparatus and two main jets to extinguish the fire. Crews ventilated a nearby building.”

The spokesman confirmed the fire, which she said was near a gym, involved rubbish. It has now been put out, she confirmed.

She added: “The cause is not yet known. A fire investigation is due to take place today.”

Avis way was closed both ways while the fire service dealt with the incident.

Underground Gym in the industrial estate confirmed it was not affected by the fire and it was open as normal today.