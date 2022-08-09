Large fire in Walberton: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tackling ‘fire involving 15 acres of grassland’

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service are ‘responding to a fire involving 15 acres of grassland’ in Walberton.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 6:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 8:21 pm

The fire was reported to be on Yapton Lane at 4.57pm.

Five fire engines and an off-road vehicle were reported to have responded to the scene at 5.28pm.

READ THIS: Large fire reported at Fishbourne

The aftermath of the fire at Walberton

Police called to incident in Chichester city centre

Air ambulances called to Chichester bypass incident

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "We are currently responding to a fire involving 15 acres of grassland at Yapton Lane, Walberton.

"Fire engines from Bognor Regis and Worthing are at the scene. Hampshire and Isle of Wight and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Services are also providing support.

"We would ask local residents to avoid to area where possible whilst firefighters deal with this ongoing incident."

ChichesterWorthingHampshireIsle of Wight