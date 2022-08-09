Large fire in Walberton: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tackling ‘fire involving 15 acres of grassland’

The fire was reported to be on Yapton Lane at 4.57pm.

Five fire engines and an off-road vehicle were reported to have responded to the scene at 5.28pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

READ THIS: Large fire reported at Fishbourne

The aftermath of the fire at Walberton

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "We are currently responding to a fire involving 15 acres of grassland at Yapton Lane, Walberton.

"Fire engines from Bognor Regis and Worthing are at the scene. Hampshire and Isle of Wight and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Services are also providing support.