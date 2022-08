A large fire was reported in Fishbourne this evening (August 9).

Emergency services were also reported to be on the scene tackling the fire.

Six fire engines, four off-road vehicles and one water carrier have been sent to the scene.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue said in a statement: “There is a large amount of smoke in the area, so please keep doors and windows closed if nearby.”