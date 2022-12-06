Fire crews from five West Sussex areas teamed up to battle a blaze at a pub in Slindon last night.

Crews from Chichester, Bognor Regis, Worthing, Selsey and Arundel were called to The Spur pub in London Road, Slindon just before 6pm.

One crew from Chichester returned this morning to ensure the fire was still out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 5.55pm we were called to a fire at a public house in London Road, Slindon.

Crews at The Spur in Slindon - picture by Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At its peak, five fire engines from Arundel, Bognor, Chichester, Selsey and Worthing were sent to the scene, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Worthing.

"Firefighters worked hard to extinguish a chimney fire on the first floor using hose reels, thermal imaging cameras and small gear, before leaving the scene at around 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad