At 3.30pm, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was receiving a ‘high volume of 999 calls’, regarding a ‘large field fire’ at Upper Kingston Lane in Southwick.
The fire service said two fire engines and three off-road vehicles were at the scene, adding: “Thank you to everyone who has called to make us aware, we appreciate your vigilance.”
In an update just after 4pm, the fire service said approximately one acre of straw had been affected by the fire.
Crews from Shoreham, Haywards Heath and East Sussex ‘remain at the scene damping down’.
