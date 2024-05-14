Last chance to enter! East Sussex housebuilder on the hunt for ‘Archi-tot’ to design future homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s the last chance for four to sixteen-year-olds in East Sussex to showcase their house design skills – and win £100. Redrow South East, is calling on youngsters across East Sussex to design a house suitable for 2074 – fifty years from now. The newly created role comes as Redrow looks ahead to the next fifty years of housebuilding after celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

From wallpaper that changes depending on your mood, to a fridge that restocks automatically, and a bathroom that cleans itself, the design must suit the needs of an ultra-modern family life, while being energy efficient and built sustainably.

Four to sixteen-year-olds from across the region can apply for the role by visiting https://www.redrow.co.uk/news-and-inspiration/news/national/design-our-future-homes and submitting a ‘house of the future’ design – but they’ll have to be quick – as the competition ends at midnight on Friday 17 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as a prize of £100, the winning Archi-tot’s school or college will also receive £150 in artwork vouchers. The winner will also see their design planted in a time capsule in the ground at local development], ready to be unearthed fifty years from now.

Redrow Archi-Tot

The winner will join other successful Archi-tots chosen by other Redrow regions across the UK, with one overall winner to be announced later this year.

Ben Fewsdale, Managing Director at Redrow South East, said: “In our 50th year of housebuilding, we’re looking to the future by calling on East Sussex’s most creative young talent to imagine what a home will look like in 2074. From convertible roofs for those hot summer nights, to self-tinting windows and robot gardeners who mow the lawn, we’re looking for the most adventurous and ambitious designs.

“Here at Redrow South East we’re committed to bringing young people into the construction sector and are recognised by the industry for our training excellence and apprenticeship programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What better way to celebrate the creative talent of local youngsters and showcase the wonderful imagination and creative abilities of the next generation? Who knows, we could even put in a good word for the winner to become one of our new apprentices where they might find themselves building their design in years to come!”