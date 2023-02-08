Last chance to get an autumn COVID-19 booster vaccine

Sunday 12 February is the last day of the autumn booster campaign

NHS Sussex

Over 634,000 people have their autumn COVID-19 booster in Sussex, with others being urged to come forward ahead of the offer ending this weekend.

Sunday February 12 is the last day of the autumn booster campaign and will also be the final day 16 to 49-year-olds, who are not considered at risk, will be able to get a booster following updated Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.

As the countdown continues, appointments are available at sites across Sussex this week, giving those eligible and are yet to come forward, the chance to get boosted. A number of walk-in clinics are also open where no appointment is needed, further information is available on the NHS Sussex website.

Autumn boosters are available for those who are: aged 50 and over, aged 5+ at higher risk due to a health condition or who are immunosuppressed, those that care for people at risk, pregnant people and health and social care workers.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: ““The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme has been truly incredible, and thanks to health and care staff, and volunteers around Sussex who have worked tirelessly to offer this vaccine to people across our community.”The NHS Covid vaccination programme will continue to run a smaller operation after 12 February, allowing those yet to come forward for first, second or third doses if severely immunosuppressed, to book appointments.

People can book a vaccine online or by calling 119. Alternatively, there are a number of walk-in clinics also offering COVID-19 vaccinations, including Quiet Sessions for children who are considered to be at risk or who need more time for their appointment.

