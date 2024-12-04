Last chance to have your say on West Sussex's £2 billion budget

West Sussex County Council is urging residents to take part in a consultation to make their views known on its budget and priorities as the closing date for comments approaches.

The consultation closes at 11.55pm on Sunday 15 December and all comments will be considered as part of the budget setting process for 2025/26.

The £2 billion budget for 2025/26 will be spent on services for more than 900,000 West Sussex residents and 42,500 businesses.

The county council provides around 80% of local government services including adults’ and children’s social care, education, public health, fire and rescue, roads, libraries, trading standards, economic development, and waste disposal and recycling.

The county council reported in July that it was facing a budget gap of £60m in 2025/26. This figure has now reduced, and projections show the figure could be brought down further to £8.2m if a decision is made to increase council tax.

The council’s key priorities are: keeping people safe from vulnerable situations; a sustainable and prosperous economy; helping people and communities fulfil their potential and making the best use of resources, all underpinned with a cross-cutting theme of protecting the environment.

As the deadline to complete the consultation nears, residents are encouraged to take part at www.westsussex.gov.uk/budget. An Easy Read version of the consultation is also available.

Anyone without access to the internet can visit a library or family hub to complete the consultation. For anyone needing further support completing an online form, help can be arranged from a digital volunteer.

Alternatively, people can request a printed version is sent to them, with a freepost return envelope, by calling 01243 777 100.

The county council’s cabinet is due to consider feedback from the public consultation at a meeting in January before recommending the Council Plan and budget to Full Council on 14 February for a final decision.