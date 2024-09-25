Last chance to visit Arundel Castle before winter closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arundel Castle will close its doors for the winter on Sunday 3rd November 2024, giving visitors just a few final weeks to explore the castle’s historic grounds, exhibitions, and seasonal events.

This autumn offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the castle before it closes. Visitors can experience:

Final weeks of the Household Cavalry exhibition: Running until Tuesday 8th October, this exhibition presents large-scale portraits of the Household Cavalry by Ripley. The stunning images feature mounted soldiers from The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals posed on buildings throughout London

History Man tours: From 29th October to 2nd November, Arundel Castle's 'History Man' will be in residence, offering engaging tours and fascinating stories about the castle's past. Visitors can interact with a costumed character and journey through centuries of Arundel's rich history, perfect for families and history buffs alike​.

Characters from History: On Wednesday 30th and Thursday 31st October during half-term, visitors can meet crusaders, knights, and archers, who will share their stories and provide a glimpse into everyday medieval life. Highlights include meeting a falconer, listening to tales from a storyteller, enjoying medieval music and taking a tour of the Castle's dry moat. There will also be historical craft and weapons demonstrations, and children over eight years old can try their hand at archery.

Scenic autumn gardens: Stroll through the castle's gardens as they showcase their rich autumnal colours. Highlights include the kitchen garden's abundance of fruit and vegetables and the tropical borders, which are still displaying vibrant flora.

Panoramic views from the keep: Ascend the castle's keep for sweeping views of the Sussex countryside, offering a picturesque setting as the leaves change with the season.

Art and antiques: Explore the castle's renowned art collection, featuring works by artists such as Van Dyck and Gainsborough, and admire the craftsmanship of historic furnishings and antiquities.

Enjoy an autumn treat: Try the new menu in the Castle's Café, including Traditional Lasagne with Norfolk Estate & local beef, Arundel herb and Sussex cheese, or experience the Castle's famous homemade scones or sandwiches and cakes.

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager, said: "Autumn at Arundel Castle is an extraordinary time. As we approach the final weeks of the 2024 season, we invite visitors to savour the beauty of this historic landmark one last time before the castle closes. Whether it’s a walk through the vibrant gardens or a visit to our special events or exhibitions, there’s something magical about this season that we encourage everyone to experience.”

Tickets to Arundel Castle are available at www.arundelcastle.org. Tickets are priced from £15 per adult and £7 for a child to include the grounds and activities or from £27 per adult, £12 for a child and £65 for a Family Ticket to include entrance to the castle. Children under five years old can enter for free. The castle will reopen on 1st April 2025.

Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. Elements of planned programmes are weather dependent. All catering is subject to menu and opening hours variations, and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities. Please check the website for full details.