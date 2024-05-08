Last Glastonwick at Coombes Farm after 27 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When we were chucked out of Shoreham Airport in 2007 I wandered up to Jenny and Trevor Passmore’s place, which I knew to be the perfect location, and popped the question. With some trepidation, they said yes: we were from different worlds in just about every way! But once we started, it was a simply a massive love-in from day one in that beautiful setting - as all those who have been a part of it will agree.

When Trevor died so early, and last year Jenny and Jerry decided to end their wedding business and turn the barn we use for the beer and music into a storage space, I thought that would be that. It seemed to be a natural end to a wonderful time. (Without Mel becoming an equal partner in the organisation - thanks so much - we wouldn’t have made it that far to be honest. At 66 and with as many gigs as ever even my legendary energy levels are flagging a bit 🙂)

But Jenny and Jerry loved the festival so much they offered us an alternative space in the sheep barn. We had great fun last year as ever but there were issues with the new location, and despite our recognising them - dust, mainly - and making provision those issues are reflected in a big drop in ticket sales this year, so this will be the final Glastonwick there.

This year's Glastonwick poster

I wanted to make this announcement now so that any previous regular attendees who were wavering because of the new space, or anyone who has thought ‘I must go one year’ have one last chance to join us. We’ll have an incredible time as ever, and say a huge thanks to Jenny and Jerry for 16 wonderful festivals!

This year is our 27th Glastonwick in physical form, but the two online ones very much count as well, especially since more people actually ‘attended’ and they came from all over the world!

So next year will be the 30th, and very soon I hope to be able to make the announcement that we will celebrate it in the most appropriate place possible. Meetings and discussions are taking place as we speak, but it will take a while, and I wanted everyone to know the news now for the reasons explained above.