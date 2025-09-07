Last of this summer's Garden Gigs in Eastbourne

Award-winning jazz sax and flute star Andy Panayi will be hosting the last of this summer's Garden Gigs at the Fishermen's Club in Eastbourne, on September 14 when the featured band will be guitarist Jason Henson's trio.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Based in Brighton, Jason's focus is on jazz, swing, Latin, bossa nova, and gypsy jazz guitar. He has played at many jazz festivals, venues and clubs both in the UK and internationally, and performed with a host of exceptional musicians and bands. Jason is in demand as a featured guitarist on many recordings, as well as releasing his own album Jason Henson Plays Wes and Benson, a tribute to the music of great jazz guitarists Wes Montgomery and George Benson.

“Vocalist Sam Carelse is mainly known for her interpretations of music from the songbooks of Ella Fitzgerald, Anita O'Day and Blossom Dearie, but she has a wide repertoire that includes French gypsy jazz standards. Sam is a member of gypsy swing band Amuse Manouche whose hot club sound comes from a combination of lightning-fast guitar riffs, pulse-racing rhythm, soaring vocals, and a passion for the songbooks of the 1920s and 30s. The band have performed at a wide range of venues and festivals including Ronnie Scott’s, Brighton Jazz Festival, Henley Festival, Arundel Festival, and Shrewsbury Django Festival, plus this year's Love Supreme Festival.

“George Trebar studied classical double bass before turning to jazz. He has toured extensively and recorded with Dutch jazz violinist Tim Kilphuis and UK clarinettist Adrian Cox. His latest project as bandleader is the Nighthawks Quartet with Roy Hilton on piano, Joe Edwards drums and Matt Wates alto sax, focussing on music from Hollywood and European films, as well as their own compositions and arrangements of 20th century music. George's other project is his swing combo Rythme Futur for which he has created arrangements which highlight the cross-over between swing and be-bop.

“The Jason Henson Trio present an afternoon of jazz inspired by the songbooks of some of the greatest singers of the golden era of jazz. Their set includes both classics and overlooked gems, with selections from Ella & Basie (I’m Beginning to See the Light, Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall), Anita O’Day’s celebrated Newport Jazz Festival performances (Sweet Georgia Brown, Tea for Two), and the witty, intimate repertoire of Blossom Dearie (I’m Hip, Rhode Island Is Famous for You).

“And as an added bonus, Jason's trio will be joined on stage by gig host Andy Panayi, who will be adding some different musical shades with his sax and flute.

“The date is Sunday, September 14, and the venue is the garden of the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA.Should the weather be too bad to use the garden, the gig will move indoors so it takes place regardless. Entry is free, but donations are requested, with a suggested amount of £10 per person. Doors open at 2.30pm, and the music starts at 3pm, finishing at around 5.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue (Pay & Display).”