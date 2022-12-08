Late-Night Shopping Christmas spectacular at Wylands Farm, Battle

Wylands Farm - situated on Powdermill Lane in Battle - has seen massive expansion in the past 12 months. And the owners wanted to celebrate that expansion with a showcase of what it has to offer.Organiser Tracey Bull said: "It was a massive success and we were thrilled that so many people turned up. It exceeded all our expectations and I want to thank everyone who came to visit us on the night."Attractions included: Craft stalls; business units on the site were open, offering prosecco, mince pies, samples, mini oils in goody bags, lucky dip, letters from Santa and dog treats; bumper Christmas Hamper raffle in aid of St Michael’s Hospice; St Michael's Hospice stall selling Charity Christmas Crackers; Butchers Hook farm shop; Santa arrived on a tractor; Christmas Tree Lights Switch-on; Rother Community Choir; Festive refreshments and snacks.

Tracey said: "Over the past year we have transformed Wylands Farm, and we want to encourage everyone to come and visit us."We are open every day in the run up to Christmas. You can visit our farm shop to pre-order your meat and vegetable boxes along with picking up other festive favourites or browse our selection of gifts."We even offer a hamper service - you select the contents and we will do the rest."Alongside a festive menu, the Lakeside Cafe is offering Breakfast with Santa on December 10 and 17.The experience includes a cold continental breakfast, activity sheet, festive stories, time with Santa to pass on your Christmas wishes, receive a gift and of course take a photo or two.Places are strictly limited so book early to avoid disappointment."Book online now at www.wylands.co.uk/home/events/There is also the Woodland Trail, perfect for the kids and dog walkers.