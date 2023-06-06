NationalWorldTV
Latest Hailsham newsletter available online and from collection points

Copies of the latest (June) edition of Hailsham Town Council's newsletter to residents will be available to collect from various outlets across the town from Thursday [8 June].
By Terry HallContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST
Hailsham townHailsham town
'Our Hailsham', which is currently published three times a year (February, June and October) and includes articles of interest to residents such as information on the Town Council's activities, service updates, upcoming community projects and town events, is currently distributed to a small number of public outlets for display/collection by residents, as opposed to being delivered to households in the town.

The latest newsletter will be available to collect from the following locations:

- Hailsham Town Council Offices (Market Street) - Hailsham Post Office (10 High Street) - Hailsham Library (Western Road) - James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive - Hailsham East Community Centre, Vega Close

Residents can still access the publication online as a downloadable Portable Document Format file via the Hailsham Town Council website and are invited to subscribe to receive a link to the latest newsletter when as and when it is published.

To subscribe, send an email to [email protected] with 'SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER' typed in the subject bar. Those who subscribe will be able to unsubscribe at any time by contacting the Town Council.

"The newsletter is a valuable way of reaching residents of Hailsham to advise them on how the Town Council is performing, as well as providing useful information on the Council’s services, future community projects and what is happening in the town," said Town Clerk John Harrison. "We hope that people continue to read the newsletter and continue to take an interest in the workings of their Town Council."

