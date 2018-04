Sussex Police has confirmed a man will appear in court today on murder charges.

In a statement it said Thomas Fisher, 22, of no fixed abode has been charged with murder, fraud, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance and will appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

It comes after Fiona Fisher, 51, was found dead at her home in Lordswell Lane at 7.20pm on Friday (April 27) when officers attended the property in response to a request for a welfare check.