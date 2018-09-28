Laughton and District Agricultural Society's 88th ploughing match

Laughton & District Agricultural Society held its 88th ploughing match at Court Farm, Tarring Neville, near Newhaven.

Organisers say there were 46 ploughing entrants, two pairs of working horses, 25 trade stands, and that the Southdowns & Eridge

Laughton and District Ploughing match

Hunt attended with hounds on the day of the event last Wednesday (September 19) .

This year, 65 pupils from Denton Primary School, years 5 and 6, was hosted by the education section, taking part in a countryside activities.

Champion ploughman went to Tim Smith, from Ringmer, and reserve champion was Ian Draper, from Cross-in-Hand, who was competing in his

first ploughing match.