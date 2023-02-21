Edit Account-Sign Out
Launch of updated Older People’s Directory for Crawley

The updated Crawley Older People’s Directory, a comprehensive list of services available for older people in the town, was officially launched earlier this week in West Green.

By Crawley Borough CouncilContributor
3 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 3:14pm
L-R: Chris Mullins Cabinet member for Wellbeing, CBC; Sue Bloom Chair of Trustees, CCA; Joanna Hatton Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, Development Manager, Crawley; Alan Heaton, Crawley Wellbeing
L-R: Chris Mullins Cabinet member for Wellbeing, CBC; Sue Bloom Chair of Trustees, CCA; Joanna Hatton Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, Development Manager, Crawley; Alan Heaton, Crawley Wellbeing

The Crawley Older People’s Directory lists local groups, organisations and charities that offer services, advice and information. It features groups including 4sight Vision Support, Autism Support Crawley, Carers Support West Sussex, Citizens Advice in West Sussex, Crawley Men’s Shed, Crawley Town Community Foundation, Cruse Bereavement Support, Lifeline Service, Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and many more.

The publication has been produced and funded by Crawley Borough Council, Crawley Wellbeing, Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove, Crawley Community Action, Longley Trust, and the West Sussex County Council and NHS West Sussex Joint Dementia Strategy.

The directory will shortly be available at the Town Hall, libraries, surgeries and sheltered housing schemes across Crawley. It can also be requested from Crawley Community Action (email: [email protected]), Crawley Wellbeing Hub and Mobile Unit, and local health professionals.

The launch event featured the Brighton Regency Routemaster bus, also known as the Age UK Birthday Bus as it is currently helping Age UK West Sussex, Brighton and Hove celebrate 65 years of supporting older people in the local area.

