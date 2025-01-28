Lavant Players take to the stage with Aladdin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rebekah Leggatt will be our Princess Jelli as the Lavant Players take to the stage with Guy Evans' Aladdin at Lavant Memorial Hall from February 6-8.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is my first show with them,” Rebekah said. “A mutual friend said that that their Princess Jelli had other commitments and so I stepped in around October time. They had already started. They had mapped everything out but they were really welcoming and I fitted in well and I've been having great fun.

“The way I would describe the Lavant Players is that they are a group of people that you would never normally put in the same room together. They are all so different and have different strengths but they just gel so well when they are together and as I say they've been really welcoming especially as I came in when it had already kicked off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Princess Jelli is like Princess Jasmine in the Disney Aladdin. She is very feisty though she does cry a lot of the time which isn't very easy to do but no real tears ever leave my eyes! But she's very independent. She's the only character that puts everybody else in their place which is quite fun to play. She likes to have her own way and inspire the children that are watching.”

Rebekah brings to the show plenty of panto experience: “My mum was a performer and so I grew up dancing and performing ever since I was two or three. I have done lots of pantos over the years including a few at the Kings in Portsmouth.”

In fact for the Easter panto in April 2014 Rebekah got to share the stage with Paul Daniels and his wife Debbie McGee: “Paul was lovely. He had a rabbit in the show. I must have been eight or nine and we got to play with the rabbit in his dressing room. He was great and his wife was so lovely too. I think he was playing something like the Mad Hatter and Debbie was a bunny.”

Last year Rebekah was Cinderella in pantomime at the Spring in Havant: “We had a week’s worth of shows and it was so lovely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebekah combines it all with being a second-year student at the University of Chichester – and also running her own theatre school, The Theatre Academy UK: “I started it off two years ago and it's going really well. It's so much fun because the children are so funny. They have no filter. They just say the first thing that comes into their head!”