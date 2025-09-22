Led Zeppelin legend offers Eastbourne date
Robert Plant and Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian have confirmed a ten-date tour including Monday, December 8 at Portsmouth Guildhall and Tuesday, December 9 at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre, on the back of the their new album Saving Grace out on September 26 on Nonesuch Records.
Robert calls the ten-track collection “a song book of the lost and found”. It features his new band: vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.
“They have spent the last six years growing into a wide-ranging workshop of styles and personalities, weaving through time and circumstance with joy and abandon,” a spokesman said.
Burr Island will be special guests for the tour.
Track listing: 1 Chevrolet (Minnie Lawlers, Joe McCoy, Ed & Lonnie Young, adapt. Donovan Leitch), 2:38; 2 As I Roved Out (Traditional, arr. Sam Amidon), 6:10;
3 It's a Beautiful Day Today (Bob Mosley), 3:41; 4 Soul of a Man (Blind Willie Johnson), 4:43; 5 Ticket Taker (Ben Knox Miller, Jeffrey Prystowsky), 3:40; 6 I Never Will Marry (Traditional, arr. Robert Plant and Saving Grace), 3:36; 7 Higher Rock (Martha Scanlan), 3:43; 8 Too Far From You (Sarah Siskind), 4:57; 9 Everybody's Song (Mimi Parker, Zak Micheletti, Alan Sparhawk), 4:17; and 10 Gospel Plough (Traditional, arr. Robert Plant and Saving Grace), 4:27.