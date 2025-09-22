Led Zeppelin legend offers Eastbourne date

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant heads to Eastbourne and Portsmouth this December.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Plant and Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian have confirmed a ten-date tour including Monday, December 8 at Portsmouth Guildhall and Tuesday, December 9 at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre, on the back of the their new album Saving Grace out on September 26 on Nonesuch Records.

Robert calls the ten-track collection “a song book of the lost and found”. It features his new band: vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have spent the last six years growing into a wide-ranging workshop of styles and personalities, weaving through time and circumstance with joy and abandon,” a spokesman said.

Burr Island will be special guests for the tour.

Track listing: 1 Chevrolet (Minnie Lawlers, Joe McCoy, Ed & Lonnie Young, adapt. Donovan Leitch), 2:38; 2 As I Roved Out (Traditional, arr. Sam Amidon), 6:10;

3 It's a Beautiful Day Today (Bob Mosley), 3:41; 4 Soul of a Man (Blind Willie Johnson), 4:43; 5 Ticket Taker (Ben Knox Miller, Jeffrey Prystowsky), 3:40; 6 I Never Will Marry (Traditional, arr. Robert Plant and Saving Grace), 3:36; 7 Higher Rock (Martha Scanlan), 3:43; 8 Too Far From You (Sarah Siskind), 4:57; 9 Everybody's Song (Mimi Parker, Zak Micheletti, Alan Sparhawk), 4:17; and 10 Gospel Plough (Traditional, arr. Robert Plant and Saving Grace), 4:27.